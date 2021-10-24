2-A Playoffs: East Bladen ousted by league champion South Lenoir

DEEP RUN — East Bladen was eliminated by South Lenoir in straight sets Saturday in the state 2-A high school volleyball playoffs.

The Lady Eagles fell 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 to the East Central Conference champions.

No. 30 seed East Bladen, a fourth-place finisher in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, finished the year 7-14. The Lady Eagles were in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

No. 3 seed South Lenoir improved to 19-1 with its 17th consecutive win. The Lady Blue Devils, who lost only to Ayden-Grifton in five sets on Aug. 24, next host No. 14 Clinton on Tuesday.

SAC-7 champion Midway won its first round match while league foe Fairmont lost.

