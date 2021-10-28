ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen ended the regular season with a 1-0 loss to visiting Clinton in SAC-7 boys high school soccer on Wednesday night.

The Eagles await their postseason fate when brackets are released on Friday. The playoffs begin next week.

Recognized in senior finales for the Eagles were Blake Allen, Chase Starkloff, Ishmael Arteaga, Joel Johnson, Ruben Alvarado, Sammy Valerio and Sam Inscoe.

East Bladen head coach Jay Raynor cited the play of juniors Malcolm Bolden and Jacob Nixon, sophomore Blaine Pope, and freshman Chace Butler in the midfield. Also, Starkloff defending and sophomore Lee Barnes, who had eight saves, in goal; and juniors Omarion Atkinson and Tyreon Graham.

East Bladen finished the regular season 4-6 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 9-8 overall.

Clinton scored in the 42nd minute, Josue Villafranco converting from Walker Spell’s assist. The Dark Horses won the league with a 9-0-1 record, and are 16-2-2 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.