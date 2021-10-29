2-A Playoffs: East Bladen makes field, visits Research Triangle High

CHAPEL HILL — East Bladen has earned a spot in the state 2-A boys high school soccer playoffs.

The Eagles will visit Research Triangle High School on Monday at 6 p.m. in the first round. East Bladen finished 9-8 and was awarded the No. 22 seed as a wild card; Research Triangle is 15-3-1 and seeded No. 11.

The Eagles were fourth in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference behind Clinton, Red Springs and St. Pauls, respectively.

The Raptors were second in the 2-A/1-A Super Six Conference behind N.C. School of Science & Math.

The winner of the field of 64 teams needs to win six times. If East Bladen wins its opener, it would then play either No. 6 Jordan-Matthews or No. 27 Southwest Onslow; second-round games are scheduled Thursday.

From the SAC-7, Clinton is top-seeded in the East, Red Springs is No. 13, St. Pauls is No. 17, and Midway No. 19.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.