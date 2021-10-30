FINALE: East Bladen falls to Clinton closing the regular season

Clinton … 56 East Bladen … 25 East Bladen | Clinton 16 First downs 15 55-313 Rushes-yards 32-335 6 Passing yards 40 1-2-0 Passes 3-5-0 2-16.0 Punts 1-52 2-2 Fumbles 1-1 6-43 Penalties 4-34 East Bladen 0 13 6 6 — 25 Clinton 30 6 6 14 — 56 C — Patrick Morrisey 50 run (Onias Robinson run), 11:50, 1st. C — Samir Register 5 pass from Blake Smith (pass failed), 6:13, 1st. C — Jeriah Goodman 16 pass from Blake Smith (Onias Robinson run), 6:01, 1st. C — Blake Smith 34 run (Onias Robinson run), 2:57, 1st. E — Ahmad Powell 10 run (Blaine Pope kick), 10:00, 2nd. C — Nydarion Blackwell 19 pass from Blake Smith (run failed), 8:09, 2nd. E — Tim McLean 2 run (kick failed), 1:51, 2nd. E — Javius Brooks 3 run (run failed), 5:20, 3rd. C — Jakwan Wilson 20 run (run failed), 0:00.4, 3rd. C — Onias Robinson 2 run (pass failed), 3:57, 4th. E — Masion Brooks 58 run (pass failed), 3:14, 4th. C — Jakwan Wilson 86 run (Jerry Boykin run), 2:09, 4th. RUSHING EB — Javius Brooks 17-107, Tim McLean 24-102, Masion Brooks 10-92, Ahmad Powell 2-4, Sherman Monroe 1-4, Corey Ballard 1-4; C — Jakwan Wilson 3-106, Patrick Morrisey 3-77, Blake Smith 8-61, Onias Robinson 11-52, Josiah Robinson 5-40, Johny Woo 1-1, team 1-(-2). PASSING EB — Ahmad Powell 1-2-0, 6 yards; C — Blake Smith 3-5-0, 40 yards. RECEIVING EB — Javius Brooks 1-6; C — Nydarion Blackwell 1-19, Jeriah Goodman 1-16, Samir Register 1-5.

CLINTON — Disjointed and seemingly always facing a measure of adversity, the 10-game slate has come to an end.

Now it’s time to see if the playoffs are in the future.

East Bladen’s high school football regular season closed Friday night with a 56-25 loss to Clinton. On the line in the SAC-7 matchup was the league’s second automatic bid to the 2-A state playoffs, though projections put the Eagles also landing a spot in the 64-team field.

East Bladen finished 4-6 overall, and tied for third with Midway at 3-3 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Clinton is 7-2 overall, and was 5-1 behind unbeaten St. Pauls in the SAC-7.

“Every week, we’ve been working with a different group,” East Bladen’s 10th-year head coach Robby Priest was saying afterward. “With COVID-19 stuff early on, we couldn’t build continuity. Then, an injury here, an injury there.

“There was not a lot of continuity.”

As one of the smallest 2-A schools at roughly 550 students, the margins on the depth chart are narrow. From the outset, players came to play in positions not necessarily expected based on offseason workouts.

A 1-3 nonconference slate gave way to a bottoming out of sorts when the Eagles, missing several starters, lost at Fairmont. In various forms, the blue had pretty much owned this series for more than a decade.

And yet, an offense that managed a yard a minute over the final 39 against rival West Bladen erupted for one of tjhe best rushing outputs in state history a week after the upset loss to the Golden Tornadoes.

As a curtain fell on this regular season in Dark Horse Stadium on Friday, the Eagles got thumped 30-0 in the first quarter then matched Clinton with four touchdowns over the final 36 minutes. Not surprisingly, East Bladen sought to consume clock and accordingly managed some statistical matches.

What the guests couldn’t overcome was Clinton getting three touchdowns on its first five snaps that used less than 90 seconds of game time. In Mike Tyson’s theory of everybody having a plan until they get punched in the mouth, East Bladen was somewhat just fine after that.

Seniors Javius Brooks (107 yards rushing) and Tim McLean (102 yards rushing) dented the Horses’ defense like few others have this season.

Sophomore Masion Brooks delivered the Eagles’ best hit defensively, and plenty of them as well, and effectively rumbled out of the backfield (92 yards rushing).

“He’s a stud,” Priest said.

Clinton’s Blake Smith threw touchdown passes (5, 16 yards) to Samir Register and Jeriah Goodman, respectively, before capping the opening nine minutes with a 34-yard cross-field dash to the end zone. He threw a 19-yard score to Nydarion Blackwell early in the second quarter.

The final trips to the end zone, late fourth-quarter runs of 58 yards by Masion Brooks and 86 yards by Jakwan Wilson, each exuded no-quit confidence shedding tacklers.

“It’s a testament to them to stick with it, trusting the process,” Priest said of his team battling through the season. “There’s not a day that is perfect for anybody. For the most part, we’ve done a good job of staying the course.

“We’ve been through a lot.”

On Friday, Clinton scored on the first snap from 50 yards away and led 30-0 before the first quarter horn. “A lot” again, yet the Eagles didn’t quit on this one either.

If fortunate to land a playoff berth, expect the tenacity in their battle to continue.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.