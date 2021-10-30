CHAPEL HILL — West Bladen and East Bladen are in the state 2-A high school football playoffs.

The Knights are postseason bound for the first time since 2015, and the Eagles are back in after missing last season — the only time that had happened since the school opened in 2001 following consolidation.

The SAC-7 got two automatic bids and both Bladen schools accepted wild card entries. West Bladen (3-5) is seeded No. 31 in the East and visits No. 2-seed East Duplin (9-1). East Bladen (4-6) got the No. 20 seed and treks to No. 13 James Kenan (5-3).

Kickoffs are at 7 p.m.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has done away with subdividing classifications; it did not reduce the number of qualifiers. The 64-team bracket requires a champion to win six times, which will be a first in state history. Fifteen teams in the 32-team East half and eight in the West have yet to win that many games. Thirteen teams in the East and six in the West didn’t post a winning record in the regular season.

If both Bladen teams win games, they could meet in the Eastern championship.

With a win by the Knights in the opener, they would visit the winner of No. 18 Hertford County at No. 15 Clinton. With a win by the Eagles in the opener, they would play the winner of No. 29 Camden County at No. 4 Whiteville.

In addition to the Eagles and Knights, the Southeastern Athletic Conference will also be represented by champion St. Pauls (8-0), the No. 5 seed hosting No. 28 Goldsboro (4-6); and No. 24 Midway (6-4), which visits No. 9 South Granville (4-6).

The SAC-7’s Red Springs and Fairmont were among the 21 schools in the 2-A East to not make the field.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.