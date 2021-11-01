Three in top 50 at 2-A Mideast Regional cross country meet

CARY — Two boys from East Bladen and one girl from West Bladen finished in the top 50 on Saturday in the 2-A Mideast Regional high school cross country meet.

Freshman Johnny Alvarado led the East Bladen boys, finishing 36th in 19 minutes, 48.85 seconds. Jacob Knuth, a sophomore, was 42nd in 19:59.55; freshman Hunter Demery was 80th in 23:39.69; sophomore Andrew Lin was 83rd in 24:21.86; freshman Ivan Alvarado was 85th in 24:42.90; and sophomore Jacob Caulder was 89th in 25:49.08.

In the team standings, East Bladen was 11th of the 12 scoring with 284 points.

N.C. School of Science & Math won the meet with 37 points, taking five of the top 11 places. Andrew Parker was first in 16:09.35.

West Bladen freshman Damon’tre Love was 69th in 22:57.79.

In the girls race, West Bladen junior Kirsten Warwick was 50th in 27:21.42. The Lady Knights’ sophomore Brookee’ Singletary was 55th in 27:55.8; junior Lainey Autry was 58th in 28:15.25; junior Kaden Thurman 61st in 29:08.94; and senior Olivia Allen 72nd in 32:15.62.

West Bladen was 10th of the 10 teams in scoring with 267 points. N.C. School of Science & Math, taking five of the first seven spots, was first with 20 points.

East Bladen’s sophomore Heidi Rebollar was 64th in 30:11.39, and junior Brianna Phillips was 76th in 37:24.05.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.