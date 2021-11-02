CARY — East Bladen, as has become customary, is moving on to the second round of the state 2-A boys high school soccer playoffs.

The Eagles routed host Research Triangle High 4-1 on Monday night in their opener. East Bladen, seeded No. 22, had lost three of four closing the season to tough competition, but beat the 11th-seeded Durham-based charter school of roughly 660 students with four goals from junior Malcolm Bolden and seven saves by sophomore Lee Barnes.

East Bladen led 2-0 at intermission. A key moment in the second half came when the Raptors, second in the 2-A/1-A Super Six Conference, answered Bolden’s third goal in less than a minute, and Bolden fired in his fourth about two minutes after that — tying a school record for goals in a postseason game.

Head coach Jay Raynor of the SAC-7 fourth-place Eagles noted the play of seniors Sam Inscoe, Sammy Valerio, Joel Johnson and Chase Starkloff; juniors Bolden, Jacob Nixon, Omarion Atkinson and Tyreon Graham; and sophomores Zachary Metz and Blaine Pope.

“Words can’t express how proud as well as excited I am for this group of kids,” Raynor said.

East Bladen has gone to the second round or deeper in the state playoffs six consecutive seasons, including last spring when the bracket size was reduced.

The Eagles are 10-8 this season and next play Thursday in Siler City at sixth-seeded Jordan-Matthews, which ousted No. 27 Southwest Onslow 3-1. The Jets are 18-0-1 this season, which includes eight shutouts in a row at one point and nine for the year.

The Eagles-Jets winner will take on the survivor of Thursday’s No. 14 Washington at No. 3 N.C. School of Science & Math clash. NCSSM was champion of Research Triangle’s league.

