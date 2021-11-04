2-A Playoffs: Postseason football history of Knights, Eagles

For just the seventh time, both West Bladen and East Bladen are in the state high school football playoffs in the same season.

West Bladen is at East Duplin and East Bladen is at James Kenan on Friday night in the first round of the 2-A bracket. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at each site.

Here’s a look at their histories:

WEST BLADEN

2015: (16) Knights lost at (1) Kinston 59-28.

2013: Knights lost to Elizabeth City Northeastern 40-12.

2008: (6) Knights lost to (11) Wilkes Central 47-33.

2007: (4) Knights defeated (13) Whiteville 34-7, lost to (12) Burlington Cummings 42-39 (OT).

2005: (13) Knights lost at (4) Jacksonville Northside 35-13.

2003: (10) Knights lost at (7) Richlands 26-0.

EAST BLADEN

2019: (15) Eagles lost at (2) SouthWest Edgecombe 48-13.

2018: (8) Eagles lost to (9) Wilson Beddingfield 14-12.

2017: (2) Eagles defeated (15) James Kenan 39-33, defeated (10) Greene Central 68-28, lost to (3) Southwest Onslow 30-13.

2016: (3) Eagles defeated (6) Farmville Central 62-42, defeated at (2) Ayden-Grifton 28-21, lost at (1) South Columbus 42-41.

2015: (7) Eagles defeated (10) Graham 35-34, lost at (2) SouthWest Edgecombe 41-21.

2014: (1) Eagles defeated (16) Red Springs 53-26, lost to (8) Farmville Central 40-35.

2013: Eagles defeated Clinton 14-7, lost to Southwest Onslow 27-24.

2012: Eagles defeated Whiteville 28-7, defeated Eastern Randolph 33-27, lost to South Columbus 24-14.

2011: Eagles defeated Providence Grove 25-21, defeated Jordan-Matthews 28-0, lost to South Columbus 10-0.

2010: Eagles defeated North Johnston 47-40, defeated South Columbus 26-12, defeated Carrboro 56-48, lost to Tarboro 33-7.

2009: (1) Eagles defeated (16) Carrboro 42-18, defeated (8) Louisburg 50-21, defeated (5) Jordan-Matthews 14-8, lost to (6) Tarboro 28-22.

2008 (1-AA): (2) Eagles defeated (15) Gates County 41-14, defeated (7) Topsail 14-12, defeated (6) Pender 28-13, defeated (5) Ayden-Grifton 35-13, lost to (1) Thomasville 42-13.

2007 (1-AA): (3) Eagles defeated (14) Trask 49-20, defeated (6) Wallace-Rose Hill 29-7, lost at (2) James Kenan 27-7.

2006 (1-AA): (3) Eagles defeated (14) East Columbus 50-8, defeated (6) Wallace-Rose Hill 27-14, defeated at (2) East Carteret 30-15, lost at (1) James Kenan 17-14.

2005: (1-AA): (4) Eagles defeated (13) Pender 54-12, lost to (5) Ayden-Grifton 44-25.

2004: (7) Eagles defeated (10) Lexington 21-18, lost at (2) Burlington Cummings 56-35.

2003: (2) Eagles defeated (15) Croatan 49-7, defeated (7) Richlands 45-6, defeated (3) Greene Central 46-7, lost at (1) Southwest Onslow 23-17.

2002: (12) Eagles lost to (5) Southwest Onslow 33-12.

2001: (13) Eagles defeated at (4) Southern Vance 34-12, defeated at (12) North Pitt 15-14, lost at (1) Clinton 28-14.

Note: All brackets are 2-A except where noted. Neither school has been in 2-AA.