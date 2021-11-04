2-A FOOTBALL: West Bladen, East Bladen each make a return to the playoffs

BLADENBORO — Only one win, and just seven total games.

West Bladen making the state high school football playoffs in this, its 21st season, is quite the accomplishment. That it comes with a first-year coach, a freshman quarterback and a plethora of underclassmen in key roles is even more reason for celebration.

But make no mistake. West Bladen travels as the No. 31 seed to No. 2 East Duplin this evening fully expecting triumph. The Knights of head coach Stanley Williams have snapped skid after skid this season, changed the in-house culture, and aim to post the first postseason win since that lone 34-7 thumping of Whiteville 14 years ago.

Across the county, it is back to business as usual for East Bladen. The Eagles made the playoffs every year after their new school opened following consolidation, right up until the coronavirus contracted the bracket last spring and a third-place finish — not to mention being the only league team to play all seven games — wasn’t good enough to get in.

The Eagles of 10th-year head coach Robby Priest are seeded No. 20 and the guest of No. 13 James Kenan.

In Beaulaville and Warsaw, the kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Knights

West Bladen finished tied for fifth in the seven-team Southeastern Athletic Conference, fashioning a 2-4 league ledger and 3-5 overall mark. They’ve lost two straight.

The Panthers of head coach Battle Holley are 9-1, have won eight straight, and were East Central Conference champions at 6-0, winning a league that includes perennial playoff participants Wallace-Rose Hill, Southwest Onslow and James Kenan. Kinston is another that has enjoyed success in the last decade.

Tonight’s winner is opposed next week by either No. 15 Clinton or No. 18 Hertford County.

The Knights, tentatively, are expected to start Jordan Hester, Tyler Ward, Craig Williams, Andrew Sessoms and Xavier Lopez up front on offense, with Javarrie Adams at tight end. The receivers are Cornelius Esters, Tydrick Stewart and Keyshawn Ballard. Freshman Hezekiah Adams has quarterbacked since the East Columbus win, and senior Damarius Robinson is bullish at fullback.

Defensively, the front seven is led by linebackers Aaron Lewis and Jahmar Richardson, and linemen Deonte Lacey, Messiyah Whitted, Ahmir Stepps, Keonte Drye and Ward. In the back end are safeties Gary Parker and Noah Hall, and corners Stewart and Ballard.

Several players rotate on both sides, notably Robinson. Lacey has excelled in the trenches, and the speedy Parker helps the Knights move either by ground or air.

Eagles

East Bladen finished tied for third in the SAC-7, compiling a 3-3 loop mark and 4-6 record overall. They haven’t won back-to-back all year, and lost their last outing at Clinton. Still, its a program with plenty of postseason success and a coaching staff with continuity through the majority of it.

The Tigers of head coach Tim Grady are 5-3, and had won five straight before a loss to Wallace-Rose Hill ending the regular season. James Kenan was 4-2 in the East Central Conference.

Tonight’s winner is opposed next week by either No. 4 Whiteville or No. 29 Camden County.

The Eagles, tenatively, are expected to start Aniyaes Bethea, Elijah Cain, Connor Britt, Britt Sasser and Nate Lacewell up front on offense. Cameron White and Nazire Smith flank them. The full-house backfield includes runners Tim McLean, Maison Brooks and Javius Brooks behind quarterback Ahmad Powell.

Defensively, the front seven is led by linebackers Maison Brooks and Sasser, and linemen Malaki Monroe, Kenneth Armstrong, Lamontrey Inman, Jadon Pridgen and Javius Brooks. Willie Battle and Kory Smith are the safeties, and Nazire Smith and Powell the corners.

Photos: Lacey, C. Williams, Britt, Lacewell

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.