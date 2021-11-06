2-A Soccer: East Bladen eliminated 9-0 by Jordan-Matthews

SILER CITY — East Bladen was eliminated 9-0 by Jordan-Matthews in the state 2-A high school soccer playoffs on Thursday evening.

The Eagles of 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor, fourth in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, finished 10-9 for the season. The loss was the worst since 2015, when East Bladen was beaten 9-0 at Clinton.

The Jets, who led 3-0 at intermission, have won 18 straight, are 19-0-1, and logged their 10th shutout of the season. The Mid-Carolina Conference champion is at N.C. School of Science & Math in the round of 32.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.