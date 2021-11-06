BEULAVILLE — West Bladen’s first visit in six years back to the state 2-A football playoffs was quick but meaningful.

Friday night in Powers Stadium, the Knights were dispatched 63-0 by East Duplin to end a season that included stoppage of several skids and a potential turning of the corner for a program long downtrodden and considered an afterthought in the sport.

“We were in some unchartered territory, in any sport,” said first-year head coach Stanley Williams, who with his senior leaders has helped rescue the program from losing streaks of 10 games overall and nine contests against league foes.

“Just getting here is an accomplishment,” Williams said. “The younger kids know how to play. We’ve got to go back, get big in the weight room, and come back again.”

In the postgame huddle, he praised the senior group of Damarius Robinson, Jonathan Lee, Marcus Lee, Andrew Sessoms, Craig Williams and Keshawn Ballard, and reaffirmed the positives.

The Knights went 3-6 for the season, snagging the 31st seed to the East bracket against the powerful second-seeded Panthers who had ruled the East Central Conference with a spotless mark. East Duplin is 10-1 and host to No. 15 seed Clinton next.

West Bladen was in its first postseason game since 2015 and seeking its first playoff win since 2007. The Knights are 1-8 all-time in the playoffs.

“Experience,” Williams said of what separated the two teams. “East Duplin has a great coaching staff, they’ve been together for years. Their kids have been on this stage. It starts with experience. They know how to play in November.”

Five Panthers scored rushing touchdowns, with Nizaya Hall getting three (7, 11, 6 yards). Kade Kennedy (35 yards), Avery Gaby (49), Daunte Hall (2), Elam Moore (17) and Tobie Sholar (7) ran in five more, and Drew Henderson turned an out route into a 43-yard scoring pass from Nick Cavanaugh.

West Bladen went more than 16 minutes between its initial first down and its second, and only generated three on the night. It tried repeatedly to unlock Robinson, the bullish senior running back, but he continuously met a wall of Columbia blue britches and jerseys led by Hunter Jarman, Braxton Tyler Brown, Chase Pierce and Kade Kennedy.

Robinson was tried on the Knights’ first five rushes and 12 of the first 20 to no avail; seven went for 3 yards or less.

The Knights were 0-for-2 on fourth downs and 1-for-6 on thirds in the first half in falling behind 35-0. Every East Duplin run, meanwhile, went for 4 or more yards until Knights junior Deonte Lacey forced a fumble and 9-yard loss 2:34 before halftime.

Senior Keshawn Ballard intercepted Cavanaugh at the West Bladen 11-yard-line three snaps later.

The Panthers had three touchdowns, all by different players, on their first 11 runs. Ten Panthers had a carry.

