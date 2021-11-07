Wooten: ECU grows defensive identity in style and substance

GREENVILLE — Style and substance.

East Carolina’s defense, long a sore spot in seasons of misery, finally has a bit of both. The Pirates have a winning record in November for the first time in seven years, and simple as can be, stopping the opponent is the chief reason why.

Coordinator Blake Harrell’s crew shined in a 45-3 rout of Temple in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on a cold, sometimes rainy and always raw Saturday afternoon. The Pirates were a bad pass in mop-up time away from their first shutout since the first game of the century — 265 outings ago, when Steve Logan patrolled the sideline — and the biggest shutout since the Pat Dye era 43 years ago.

No matter.

Goose egg or no, defense ruled this day. The Owls sputtered for 168 yards, only 11 first downs and didn’t even move the football a yard when they kicked the field goal they were gifted.

“Our defensive linemen and linebackers, they owned the line of scrimmage,” head coach Mike Houston said. “They did a great job. Gap integrity, controlling the offensive line — as elementary as that sounds, it’s the truth. We whipped them up front.”

The Pirates are 5-4, and that might not seem like much to many. But in this program, it’s just the second time since being 4-3 in October 2015 — the year after the last winning season — that ECU is over .500 more than a game into the season. And one of those was 2-0 to start 2016.

The Pirates have been in 11 games decided by 35 points or more since that winning record. Lost every single one of them. They’re painful pinball numbers: 56 and 59 a couple of times each, there’s a 58 in there, and then those decimating 61, 63, 64, 66 and 70s.

Opponents have laughed their way right on through this stadium.

Not anymore.

Houston describes a way he wants the Pirates to play. Boiled down, it’s tough and with confident swagger. And it is in addition to a superior mental edge via schemes and packages implemented.

“Experience, maturity,” Houston said in description of the defense’s growth this season alone. “Most of those guys are second-year players. The linebackers are not, but the front is. They’re playing well within the scheme. They’re playing with a lot of confidence.

“Coach Harrell does a great job with the game plan every week. The volume we take into a game, it’s as much as we’ve ever taken into a game. The kids can handle it. The real key, it’s how they play. The physicality, the hype effort, the intensity. They embrace that style of play.”

Myles Berry, Bruce Bivens, Warren Saba, Xavier Smith, Jireh Wilson, Elijah Morris, Rick D’Abreu, Suirad Ware, Malik Fleming, D.J. Ford, Ja’Quan McMillian and their buddies wrecked the Owls. They filled gaps as though they knew the plays coming. Twenty of Temple’s 33 passes were not caught.

By the time Morris sacked 6-foot-6 freshman D’Wan Mathis sending him to the bench, this was one was well over. He said the Pirates are playing as they practice, a tired cliche perhaps, but also one that never lies.

“I think it’s more the package,” Morris said in choosing style or substance. “We get a lot of blitzes and packages that we have to install, and mold out, and sharpen up. Physicality wise, we’re going to do that every day after Sunday.”

That, too, is a recent mark missing from Pirates teams.

Temple, winners in this building each of their last three visits, exited battered and bruised. ECU, like victorious days of old, has grown into playing a brand of defense that can dominate a football game.

“That,” Berry said, “is what we want our identity to be like.”

