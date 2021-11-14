MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jirah Lewis and Warren Saba lept to deflect a two-point conversion pass in overtime, lifting East Carolina over Memphis 30-29 on Saturday afternoon in the Liberty Bowl.

ECU, eight times a bowl participant in nine seasons from 2006 to 2014, moved to 6-4 and eligible for a bowl for the first time since Ruffin McNeill’s penultimate season. Third-year head coach Mike Houston, who said afterward bowl eligibility was one of the chief goals when he arrived, has led the Pirates to wins in six of their last eight American Athletic Conference games; they are 4-2 this season, tied for third with SMU behind nationally second-ranked Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 AAC) and Houston (9-1, 7-0 AAC).

ECU — picked tied for eighth of 11 AAC teams in the preseason poll, ahead of only Temple and South Florida — visits Navy on Saturday, then hosts the Bearcats in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Thanksgiving Friday.

“When I took the job three years ago, I kind of wrote down some goals,” Houston said. “One of the top goals was to get us back bowl eligible, and I kind of put a date on it. We made it. It was this year. I felt like that was reasonable for us to get the program where we should be competing for bowl games.”

ECU has won three straight in the league since falling 31-24 in overtime at Houston on Oct. 23. In the three seasons led by Scottie Montgomery before Houston arrived, the Pirates were 3-9 each season and 4-20 in the league.

Holton Ahlers threw for 313 yards, ran for 46, and rushed for a touchdown.

“I can’t explain it,” Ahlers said. “This is the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. I’m just so blessed to be a part of this program, be a part of Greenville and this team. It’s just a bunch a fighters. To be a part of something like this, to be part of the change, I’m just so blessed.”

Keaton Mitchell scored on a 24-yard run in overtime and Owen Daffer added the extra point.

The Tigers (5-5, 2-4 AAC) went for the win following Rodrigues Clark’s score on a 20-yard run. Freshman quarterback Seth Henigan rolled to the left and, under pressure, threw into a crowded end zone where the pass was easily batted down.

ECU rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit. Ahlers directed a 16-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 6:57, converting one fourth down and two third downs before Rahjai Harris bulled in from the 2 with just 1:29 to play.

Ahlers completed four of five passes on the drive, including a crucial 6-yard toss to Tyler Snead (13 catches, 113 yards) on fourth-and-1 from the ECU 34. His 16-yard scramble after a first-down sack also sparked the drive.

Memphis tied it to force overtime, with ECU’s defense holding late and forcing a David Kemp 24-yard field goal as time ran out.

Mitchell finished with 81 yards rushing, moving him within 17 yards of 1,000 for the year.

After Clark’s score, Houston called a timeout to either ice the kicker or prepare for a two-point try — whichever Memphis chose.

“The first thing we told them when they came over to the sideline was don’t be surprised if they go for two right here,” he said. “We had the perfect call, our kids played it well, and they did a great job right there in the end zone of not allowing a jump ball.”

East Carolina outgained the Tigers 502-341, rolled up 32 first downs to Memphis’ 15, and had a 102-53 edge in snaps. The Pirates’ scoring drives in regulation were 65 yards or longer. Time of possession was 42:47 for the Pirates, 17:13 for Memphis.

But the Tigers turned two interceptions by Jacobi Francis into scoring passes and their defensive line had six sacks, led by Wardalis Ducksworth with 2 1/2.

The Pirates led just 16-13 at half despite three trips inside the 10-yard line, settling for a total of nine points on three Daffer field goals.

Henigan threw for 233 yards with three touchdowns — including a 75-yarder to Eddie Lewis — and an interception.

“I’m very grateful to be here,” Houston said. “It’s what I wanted to do when I took the job. I believe in East Carolina University, I believe in what this program can be. … There’s no other place I’d rather be.”

This story authored from staff and wire reports.