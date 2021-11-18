PREP PREVIEW: East Bladen boys basketball

• Head coach: Aking Elting (3rd year overall, 3rd at East Bladen, 10-23).

• Last year: Sixth in Three Rivers Conference, 6-5 overall. This is the first year of the all 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, commonly known as the SAC-7.

• Top returners: Juniors Malcolm Bolden and Jacob Nixon, and senior Nazire Smith. Bolden is the only returning starter and led last year in scoring and steals. Others to watch include Nixon, junior Zamar Lewis, and freshman guard Dominick Collins.

• Elting: “We’ll do well if we play our game.”

• League: Elting says he thinks St. Pauls will be good in addition to the Eagles.

• Dates: Season opens Monday at South Columbus. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 4 and 24. The Eagles’ nonconference games also include Wallace-Rose Hill, Gray’s Creek, Whiteville, Wilmington Ashley and Topsail.

Compiled by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.