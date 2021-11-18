PREP PREVIEW: West Bladen boys basketball

• Head coach: Travis Pait (15th year overall, 164-185; 11th year at West Bladen, 122-123; was 15-12 in one year at South Robeson, 14-13 in one year at Harrells Christian, 13-37 in two years at Hoke).

• Last year: Eighth in Three Rivers Conference, 1-11 overall. This is the first year of the all 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, commonly known as the SAC-7.

• Top returners: Seniors Javonta Matthews, Keshawn Ballard and Josiah Brown. Pait says Brown, sophomore Landon Stanley and junior Gary Parker are players to watch.

• Pait: “We’ll do well if can limit turnovers and finish defensive possessions with rebounds.”

• League: Pait says St. Pauls, Red Springs and Fairmont are SAC-7 title contenders.

• Dates: Season opens Tuesday at South Columbus. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 4 and 24. The Knights’ nonconference games also include East Columbus, Lakewood, West Columbus, Whiteville and three schools in its Christmas tournament.

Compiled by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.