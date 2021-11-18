PREP PREVIEW: West Bladen girls basketball

• Head coach: Brian McCleney (5th year, 45-42).

• Last year: Fourth in Three Rivers Conference, 6-5 overall. This is the first year of the all 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, commonly known as the SAC-7.

• Top returners: Juniors Rylee Chadwick and Makayla Wright, and sophomores Megan Pait and Mallory Bryan. Other returners include seniors Hannah Pait and Olivia McCarty, juniors Azillyah McDonald and Kirsten Warrick, and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary. Chadwick, Wright, Megan Pait and Bryan started a year ago.

• McCleney: “We will do well if we can find consistent scoring. We also need to improve our half-court defense.”

• League: McCleney says St. Pauls, Fairmont and Clinton are the top contenders for the SAC-7 crown.

• Dates: Season opens Tuesday at South Columbus. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 4 and 24. The Lady Knights’ nonconference games also include East Columbus, Lakewood, West Columbus, Whiteville and Union.

Compiled by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal.