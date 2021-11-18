PREP PREVIEW: East Bladen girls basketball

• Head coach: Patty Evers (26th year overall, 539-130; 73-42 in five years at Tar Heel, 466-88 in 20 years at East Bladen.)

• Last year: Third in Three Rivers Conference, 8-2 overall. This is the first year of the all 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, commonly known as the SAC-7.

• Top returners: Seniors Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell, and juniors AnnaGrey Heustess and Maegan Burney. All started in last year’s virus-truncated season.

• Evers: “All of our returners and our newcomers have been contributing in practice. We’ll do well if we control the tempo and play good defense on the perimeter.”

• League: Evers said St. Pauls, Midway, West Bladen, Clinton and Fairmont all have experience coming back.

• Dates: Season opens Monday at South Columbus. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 4 and 24. The Lady Eagles’ nonconference games also include Wallace-Rose Hill, Gray’s Creek, Whiteville, Wilmington Ashley and Topsail.

