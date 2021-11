Pirates seeking first win at home over AP Top 5 team when No. 4 Cincinnati visits Friday

GREENVILLE — For the second time in as many weeks, Cincinnati slipped a spot in the AP Top 25.

When the Bearcats invade Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday afternoon, they’ll be the fourth top five team to face an East Carolina team protecting home turf. The Pirates have yet to win one of those meetings, falling twice to Miami and once to West Virginia.

ECU is 13-62-1 in 76 previous meetings against ranked teams. Here’s the rundown:

L, 42-19 | Nov. 25, 1972 — at No. 15 Carolina

L, 57-8 | Sept. 8, 1973 — at No. 17 N.C. State

L, 24-20 | Oct. 5, 1974 — at No. 8 N.C. State

L, 26-3 | Sept. 6, 1975 — at No. 13 N.C. State

T, 24-24 | Oct. 27, 1979 — at No. 15 Carolina

L, 63-7 | Sept. 20, 1980 — at No. 9 Florida State

L, 31-3 | Oct. 25, 1980 — at No. 7 Carolina

L, 56-0 | Sept. 12, 1981 — at No. 13 Carolina

L, 30-3 | Oct. 30, 1982 — at No. 18 West Virginia

L, 47-46 | Sept. 3, 1983 — at No. 7 Florida State

L, 24-17 | Oct. 22, 1983 — at No. 6 Florida

L, 12-7 | Nov. 5, 1983 — at No. 5 Miami, Fla.

L, 48-17 | Sept. 1, 1984 — at No. 20 Florida State

L, 42-20 | Oct. 27, 1984 — at No. 9 South Carolina

L, 17-10 | Sept. 21, 1985 — at No. 10 Penn State

L, 35-10 | Nov. 9, 1985 — at No. 13 Auburn

L, 25-15 | Dec. 7, 1985 — at No. 12 LSU

L, 45-10 | Sept. 20, 1986 — at No. 10 Auburn

L, 42-17 | Sept. 27, 1986 — at No. 7 Penn State

L, 36-10 | Nov. 27, 1986 — No. 1 Miami, Fla.

L, 44-3 | Sept. 12, 1987 — No. 8 Florida State

L, 41-3 | Oct. 31, 1987 — No. 3 Miami, Fla.

L, 17-0 | Sept. 17, 1988 — at No. 14 South Carolina

L, 30-10 | Oct. 8, 1988 — No. 7 West Virginia

L, 45-21 | Oct. 15, 1988 — at No. 5 Florida State

L, 38-14 | Oct. 22, 1988 — No. 19 Syracuse

L, 31-7 | Oct. 29, 1988 — No. 4 Miami, Fla.

L, 40-10 | Nov. 4, 1989 — at No. 7 Miami, Fla.

L, 47-42 | Nov. 18, 1989 — at No. 19 Pittsburgh

L, 45-24 | Sept. 8, 1990 — at No. 3 Florida State

W, 23-20 | Oct. 12, 1991 — at No. 15 Syracuse

W, 24-23 | Oct. 26, 1991 — No. 23 Pittsburgh

W, 27-24 | Jan. 1, 1992 — No. 21 N.C. State, at Atlanta

L, 42-21 | Sept. 5, 1992 — No. 10 Syracuse

L, 41-22 | Sept. 9, 1993 — No. 6 Syracuse

L, 35-0 | Sept. 25, 1993 — at No. 16 Washington

L, 27-20 | Oct. 15, 1994 — No. 19 Virginia Tech

L, 38-21 | Nov. 5, 1994 — at No. 3 Auburn

L, 27-7 | Sept. 2, 1995 — at No. 8 Tennessee

W, 27-24 | Sept. 9, 1995 — at No. 22 Syracuse

W, 31-6 | Oct. 19, 1996 — at No. 12 Miami, Fla.

L, 35-14 | Nov. 9, 1996 — at No. 25 Virginia Tech

W, 27-23 | Sept. 25, 1999 — No. 9 Miami, Fla., at Raleigh

L, 45-28 | Sept. 7, 2000 — No. 10 Virginia Tech

L, 39-34 | Nov. 15, 2001 — No. 19 Louisville

L, 38-3 | Sept. 13, 2002 — at No. 2 Miami, Fla.

W, 31-28 | Nov. 23, 2002 — No. 22 Texas Christian

L, 56-23 | Sept. 4, 2004 — at No. 10 West Virginia

L, 59-7 | Oct. 2, 2004 — at No. 22 Louisville

L, 51-10 | Oct. 23, 2004 — at No. 24 Southern Miss

L, 27-10 | Sept. 23, 2006 — No. 4 West Virginia

L, 17-7 | Sept. 1, 2007 — at No. 9 Virginia Tech

L, 48-7 | Sept. 22, 2007 — at No. 5 West Virginia

W, 41-38 | Dec. 23, 2007 — No. 24 Boise State, at Honolulu

W, 27-22 | Aug. 30, 2008 — No. 17 Virginia Tech, at Charlotte

W, 24-3 | Sept. 6, 2008 — No. 8 West Virginia

L, 31-17 | Sept. 19, 2009 — at No. 24 Carolina

L, 16-3 | Nov. 5, 2009 — No. 22 Virginia Tech

W, 38-32 | Dec. 5, 2009 — No. 18 Houston

L, 56-37 | Sept. 3, 2011 — No. 12 South Carolina, at Charlotte

L, 17-10 | Sept. 10, 2011 — No. 11 Virginia Tech

L, 48-28 | Nov. 5, 2011 — No. 24 Southern Miss

L, 48-10 | Sept. 8, 2012 — at No. 9 South Carolina

L, 33-23 | Sept. 6, 2014 — at No. 21 South Carolina

W, 28-21 | Sept. 13, 2014 — No. 17 Virginia Tech

W, 70-41 | Sept. 20, 2014 — No. 25 Carolina

L, 24-14 | Oct. 22, 2015 — No. 22 Temple

L, 64-17 | Sept. 16, 2017 — No. 16 Virginia Tech

L, 61-31 | Sept. 30, 2017 — No. 18 South Florida

L, 63-21 | Oct. 14, 2017 — at No. 22 Central Florida

L, 70-13 | Sept. 25, 2017 — at No. 17 Memphis

L, 37-10 | Oct. 20, 2018 — No. 10 Central Florida

L, 46-43 | Nov. 2, 2019 — No. 17 Cincinnati

L, 59-51 | Nov. 9, 2019 — at No. 23 SMU

L, 51-28 | Sept. 26, 2020 — No. 13 Central Florida

L, 55-17 | Nov. 13, 2020 — at No. 7 Cincinnati

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.