East Bladen’s Bolden named to coaching organization’s all-state team

ELIZABETHTOWN — Junior Malcolm Bolden of East Bladen has been named to the 2-A all-state team of the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.

Bolden scored 27 goals and assisted six this season as the Eagles went 10-9, falling in the second round to Jordan-Matthews. Bolden has scored 42 goals in 47 career games, with 14 assists. He’s the fifth player in program history to be selected all-state, second as an underclassmen, and gives the program four in the last five years.

Also named all-state from the Southeastern Athletic Conference were Daniel Adasiak of Clinton and Anthony Sosa from St. Pauls.

The association’s all-region teams included Bolden, senior Chase Starkloff, junior Jacob Nixon, and sophomores Zachary Metz and Lee Barnes on the Region 5 team.

