Basketball registration ongoing for Lil’ Knights at West Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is open for youth basketball with the Lil’ Knights Basketball League, of the West Bladen Athletics Association.

The fee is $35 before Dec. 30 and $45 after. Registration can be done by mail to PO Box 947, Bladenboro, NC, 28320; or in person during West Bladen High’s boys basketball tournament from 2 to 8 p.m. each day Dec. 28-30. Checks should be made payable to West Bladen Athletics Association.

The program operates on five Saturdays: Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29, and Feb. 5. It is open to first through eighth grade students. First through third grades will participate as co-ed on an 8-foot goal; fourth through sixth grades will participate as co-ed on a 9-foot goal; sixth through eighth grades will be split into girls and boys participation, all on a 10-foot goal.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.