ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is open through Dec. 3 for youth basketball with the Bladen County Parks & Recreation Department.

The fee is $35 and can be done through the Rec Dept. website, or at the office, 803 W. King St. in Elizabethtown. More information is available by calling 910-862-6770.

The program will have teams in leagues for age 6 co-ed; ages 7-9 co-ed; age 10-12 boys; and age 10-12 girls.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.