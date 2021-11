TABOR CITY — East Bladen opened its season with a 64-16 win over South Columbus on Monday night in nonconference high school girls basketball.

The Lady Eagles host Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday.

Freshman Laila Smith scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, and senior Alexus Mitchell scored 14 ponts. Senior Maya McDonald had eight steals and six assists.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.