Wooten: When you’re at East Carolina, you go for it every time!

ECU vs. TOP 25 ECU is 13-62-1 in 76 previous meetings against ranked teams. Here’s the rundown: L, 42-19 | Nov. 25, 1972 — at No. 15 Carolina L, 57-8 | Sept. 8, 1973 — at No. 17 N.C. State L, 24-20 | Oct. 5, 1974 — at No. 8 N.C. State L, 26-3 | Sept. 6, 1975 — at No. 13 N.C. State T, 24-24 | Oct. 27, 1979 — at No. 15 Carolina L, 63-7 | Sept. 20, 1980 — at No. 9 Florida State L, 31-3 | Oct. 25, 1980 — at No. 7 Carolina L, 56-0 | Sept. 12, 1981 — at No. 13 Carolina L, 30-3 | Oct. 30, 1982 — at No. 18 West Virginia L, 47-46 | Sept. 3, 1983 — at No. 7 Florida State L, 24-17 | Oct. 22, 1983 — at No. 6 Florida L, 12-7 | Nov. 5, 1983 — at No. 5 Miami, Fla. L, 48-17 | Sept. 1, 1984 — at No. 20 Florida State L, 42-20 | Oct. 27, 1984 — at No. 9 South Carolina L, 17-10 | Sept. 21, 1985 — at No. 10 Penn State L, 35-10 | Nov. 9, 1985 — at No. 13 Auburn L, 25-15 | Dec. 7, 1985 — at No. 12 LSU L, 45-10 | Sept. 20, 1986 — at No. 10 Auburn L, 42-17 | Sept. 27, 1986 — at No. 7 Penn State L, 36-10 | Nov. 27, 1986 — No. 1 Miami, Fla. L, 44-3 | Sept. 12, 1987 — No. 8 Florida State L, 41-3 | Oct. 31, 1987 — No. 3 Miami, Fla. L, 17-0 | Sept. 17, 1988 — at No. 14 South Carolina L, 30-10 | Oct. 8, 1988 — No. 7 West Virginia L, 45-21 | Oct. 15, 1988 — at No. 5 Florida State L, 38-14 | Oct. 22, 1988 — No. 19 Syracuse L, 31-7 | Oct. 29, 1988 — No. 4 Miami, Fla. L, 40-10 | Nov. 4, 1989 — at No. 7 Miami, Fla. L, 47-42 | Nov. 18, 1989 — at No. 19 Pittsburgh L, 45-24 | Sept. 8, 1990 — at No. 3 Florida State W, 23-20 | Oct. 12, 1991 — at No. 15 Syracuse W, 24-23 | Oct. 26, 1991 — No. 23 Pittsburgh W, 27-24 | Jan. 1, 1992 — No. 21 N.C. State, at Atlanta L, 42-21 | Sept. 5, 1992 — No. 10 Syracuse L, 41-22 | Sept. 9, 1993 — No. 6 Syracuse L, 35-0 | Sept. 25, 1993 — at No. 16 Washington L, 27-20 | Oct. 15, 1994 — No. 19 Virginia Tech L, 38-21 | Nov. 5, 1994 — at No. 3 Auburn L, 27-7 | Sept. 2, 1995 — at No. 8 Tennessee W, 27-24 | Sept. 9, 1995 — at No. 22 Syracuse W, 31-6 | Oct. 19, 1996 — at No. 12 Miami, Fla. L, 35-14 | Nov. 9, 1996 — at No. 25 Virginia Tech W, 27-23 | Sept. 25, 1999 — No. 9 Miami, Fla., at Raleigh L, 45-28 | Sept. 7, 2000 — No. 10 Virginia Tech L, 39-34 | Nov. 15, 2001 — No. 19 Louisville L, 38-3 | Sept. 13, 2002 — at No. 2 Miami, Fla. W, 31-28 | Nov. 23, 2002 — No. 22 Texas Christian L, 56-23 | Sept. 4, 2004 — at No. 10 West Virginia L, 59-7 | Oct. 2, 2004 — at No. 22 Louisville L, 51-10 | Oct. 23, 2004 — at No. 24 Southern Miss L, 27-10 | Sept. 23, 2006 — No. 4 West Virginia L, 17-7 | Sept. 1, 2007 — at No. 9 Virginia Tech L, 48-7 | Sept. 22, 2007 — at No. 5 West Virginia W, 41-38 | Dec. 23, 2007 — No. 24 Boise State, at Honolulu W, 27-22 | Aug. 30, 2008 — No. 17 Virginia Tech, at Charlotte W, 24-3 | Sept. 6, 2008 — No. 8 West Virginia L, 31-17 | Sept. 19, 2009 — at No. 24 Carolina L, 16-3 | Nov. 5, 2009 — No. 22 Virginia Tech W, 38-32 | Dec. 5, 2009 — No. 18 Houston L, 56-37 | Sept. 3, 2011 — No. 12 South Carolina, at Charlotte L, 17-10 | Sept. 10, 2011 — No. 11 Virginia Tech L, 48-28 | Nov. 5, 2011 — No. 24 Southern Miss L, 48-10 | Sept. 8, 2012 — at No. 9 South Carolina L, 33-23 | Sept. 6, 2014 — at No. 21 South Carolina W, 28-21 | Sept. 13, 2014 — No. 17 Virginia Tech W, 70-41 | Sept. 20, 2014 — No. 25 Carolina L, 24-14 | Oct. 22, 2015 — No. 22 Temple L, 64-17 | Sept. 16, 2017 — No. 16 Virginia Tech L, 61-31 | Sept. 30, 2017 — No. 18 South Florida L, 63-21 | Oct. 14, 2017 — at No. 22 Central Florida L, 70-13 | Sept. 25, 2017 — at No. 17 Memphis L, 37-10 | Oct. 20, 2018 — No. 10 Central Florida L, 46-43 | Nov. 2, 2019 — No. 17 Cincinnati L, 59-51 | Nov. 9, 2019 — at No. 23 SMU L, 51-28 | Sept. 26, 2020 — No. 13 Central Florida L, 55-17 | Nov. 13, 2020 — at No. 7 Cincinnati

GREENVILLE — Cincinnati didn’t have to run the fake punt up 32 points against ECU last year.

But it did.

The AAC didn’t have to give Navy an extra week before Senior Day and ECU visiting last week.

But it did.

The AAC didn’t have to give Bearcats’ quarterback Desmond Ridder the Player of the Week award last week after his 274 yards and five touchdowns.

But it did, even though ECU’s Holton Ahlers threw for 405 yards, three TDs, and was 27 of 32 including a 46-yard missile to Tyler Snead setting up Owen Daffer’s heroic 54-yard field goal as time expired in a 38-35 win.

And Bruce Bivens didn’t have to stay at ECU when all of his 2017 recruiting classmates left.

But he did.

Ahlers could have gone many places, too, as the losses piled up under Scottie Montgomery, the transfer portal opened, and Mike Houston was being summoned from James Madison. The junior quarterback has arguably been the face of the program since leaving Hollywood Crossroads and D.H. Conley to step foot into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium where his father’s voice booms around the environs on the public address system.

Chips on shoulders as nationally fourth-ranked Cincinnati visits Friday afternoon?

Houston never gives in much on that kind of talk. And never mind, really, because old-timers will tell you plenty of “chip” stories dating back to Clarence Stasavich, Pat Dye, the days when N.C. State and Carolina and all the rest wouldn’t come to Greenville, and Lord have mercy if we forget Steve Logan telling everyone to fill the stands even if it’s raining sideways and his most precious gem, “When you’re at East Carolina, you go for it every time!”

No weak hearts, folks. Not 20 years ago with my friend, and not now with Mike Houston.

This program, chip on shoulder always and forever, has chased conference inclusion and been left to rot more times than anyone would care to admit. ACC forever, Big East little over a quarter-century ago — adding eyeballs to audiences for big-dollar conferences already with a footprint here was decided long before any conversations.

That effort to drum up a rivalry with Southern Miss? Never really happened, even though some of us said it did. And don’t bring up Virginia Tech. The Hokies and Pirates weren’t much different in program status in the 1980s. A decade later, Blacksburg was the toughest Big East destination north of the Orange Bowl and its football team was a Jan. 1 regular.

Friday in Ficklen could be fun. ECU opened a 14-point underdog, and had it not won the past two weeks in overtime at Memphis and on the last snap at Navy, it would probably be 20.

The Bearcats have the claws out, trying to hang on despite being 11-0. That No. 4 ranking is down two in as many weeks, the naysayers throwing boulders onto the shoulders of Luke Fickell’s bunch. “They’re not good,” “they would be middle of the pack in a Power 5 league” — there’s plenty for the red team’s bulletin board.

Cincinnati is very good, better than East Carolina. They’re legitimately in the four-team playoff conversation, after all, whether a talking head includes or excludes them. That conversation is quite a far piece from a 7-4 rebuild.

It is also all before kickoff.

As we’ve seen a gazillion times, nary a game is played on paper and strange things happen when the 17- to 22-year-olds get under some game lights. Reasons vary, but it happens.

More than that, there’s a true belief surging through The East, as they like to say in these parts, that started in a locker room and now permeates the fan base.

True, social media channels are begging for the fans to show up. The Athletics Department has cooked up a deal to include tickets to this game, basketball, concessions — heck, there might be an Oprah car for everyone in there if we look hard enough. Better than that would be a drawing for a ride in Cliff’s Cab at halftime. (Wait, they haven’t offered that yet? Guys! C’mon!)

Mike Houston made a name for himself in some smaller circles. He took Lenoir-Rhyne and James Madison to national championship games. He’s got a ring with bling.

He also embraced the shambles where ECU had fallen, set out to improve it, and has gotten there dare we say a tad quicker than most expected.

As the dozen or so head coaching vacancies soon shake out, more might be created. We will not be surprised to learn Chancellor Philip Rogers and Athletics Director Jon Gilbert need the trustees to pony up to keep their guy.

ECU has labored long and hard, going back to those 1970s trips through Saratoga up Highway 264 to Raleigh. There hasn’t been a big game in Dowdy-Ficklen in forever, whether we count 70-41 over Carolina in the 2014 purple sunset or the 2009 championship game for Conference USA.

Pick either, but they’re a lifetime ago.

And Friday is a lifetime chance for the 120-or-so in the program now. Cincinnati visits. They’re No. 4 in the country, scratching for a playoff berth, and disliked aplenty because they’re next and because they ran a fake punt when they were up a hundred last year.

“Our kids, they know this is a big game for us,” Houston said when asked about that little ditty this week. “It’s the biggest game of the year, it’s the only one we’ve got this week. Our motivation is trying to get better every day and trying to prepare to play well on Friday afternoon. We’ve got a great opportunity for our program; it’s going to be a big ballgame and we’re excited for the matchup.”

Should be fun. He talks of the brand of football ECU shall play, and this year it has produced esprit de corps and seven satisfying victories.

Eight would be great.

“There’s a certain brand and belief that I have in how you’re supposed to play the game and how I want this program to play,” he said. “That really hasn’t wavered since I took the job. The kids believe in it. They believe in how we want to play; they believe in what kind of identity we want. That’s the big key to it. I mean, I don’t have any eligibility left, I’m not the one out there playing. It’s those kids. If they believe in what we’re doing, then we’ve got a shot.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.