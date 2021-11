ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Wallace-Rose Hill 57-26 on Wednesday night in nonconference high school girls basketball.

The Lady Eagles (2-0) host Gray’s Creek on Tuesday.

Senior Maya McDonald scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made seven steals. Senior Alexus Mitchell scored 11 points and made six steals. Junior Maegan Burney scored 11 points and pulled six rebounds.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.