DURHAM — Does Duke need to change head coaches? Did Manny Diaz do enough at Miami?

Saturday’s regular season finale ended with the Hurricanes whistling out of Wallace Wade Stadium 47-10 victors. Whether Diaz leads the program in its bowl game, or David Cutcliffe comes back for season 15, are burning questions for each program going forward.

Cutcliffe has resurrected the once-proud Blue Devils, taking them from the ashes left by Ted Roof to places once thought only a memory. Diaz is a Miami native, a Florida State grad, and his seat warmed considerably when a No. 14 preseason ranking dwindled to a 2-4 ledger in mid-October.

His athletics director is already out. Finishing by winning five of six might not be a guarantee he gets to stay.

Similarly, things were better previously years ago and Cutcliffe seemed relatively safe with AD Kevin White. He retired in the summer, and Nina King is in charge now. The program has slumped within the ACC in facilities, and good assistants have left for better jobs.

It shows in the play, too. Duke’s tackling technique was poor. Miami crossed 400 yards of total offense this day on the opening drive of the third quarter, when Duke was still yet to get 100.

“When you’re not performing well, both offensively and defensively, at the same time, it would be consistency if I had one word,” Cutcliffe said when asked to pinpoint one thing that has led to the losses this season. “Both sides of the ball not performing, ends up being a collapse. That’s what has occurred on the field.”

Miami’s defensive unit didn’t allow a touchdown. Jaylen Stinson’s 94-yard kickoff return was a beauty for Duke, and provided a 10-3 lead. But that advantage was more mirage than realistic upset bid.

The 3-9 ending includes eight in a row by 38-7, 31-27, 48-0, 45-7, 54-29, 48-17 and 62-22 prior to Saturday. The Devils didn’t win any in the ACC.

Duke grew to be respected and relevant under Cutcliffe. The Blue Devils won seven or more games in five of six seasons, went to bowls in six of seven. But the end of that run was 2018. The Devils are 13-33 since.

It’s an early crossroads for King, a familiar one for long-time program fans. Barry Wilson, Fred Goldsmith, Carl Franks and Roof — none found the success and magic like Steve Spurrier had before them, even if it was just three years.

Cutcliffe pushed off questions about his future afterward, preferring as he always has to talk about the team.

Gentleman as ever, he said, “I’m not going to do a postgame press conference about me. It’s about the football game.”

Indeed. But it was another bad game, Mataeo Durant’s school record notwithstanding. And he does understand the noise around him.

On the upside, Cutcliffe added, “There wasn’t a player that checked out. You learn a lot about people at the toughest times. We’ve got good people.”

Duke does, too, in Cutcliffe.

But the program does need change. Not necessarily a head coach. It’s more than that.

For that reason, perhaps he stays. Hope so.

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.