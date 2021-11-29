Evers honored with award named for John Wooden

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patty Evers, head coach of the girls basketball teams at East Bladen High, has been honored with the Wooden Legacy Award.

Named for John Wooden, the Wizard of Westwood who led UCLA to 10 national championships in 12 years, the award is given to coaches who embody the traits he felt were vital to success: education, longevity, character, service and excellence. In addition to the Lady Eagles coach, the other winner in North Carolina is Reggie Peace of Lee County High in Sanford.

Selection is made through the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association. She’s previously won awards from the N.C. High School Athletic Association named for Toby Webb, Pat Gainey, Doris Howard and Homer Thompson.

Evers, the middle daughter of David and Patsy Evers who grew up on Center Road between Bladenboro and Tar Heel, has led every Lady Eagles basketball team since the most recent Bladen County consolidation. She’s in her 26th year, having posted a 541-130 mark overall divided into 468-88 in 20-plus years at East Bladen and 73-42 in five years at Tar Heel. Her team is 2-0 this season entering play this week.

Evers played collegiately at Methodist and UNC Pembroke, though it was then known as Pembroke State.

She’s only had two teams not make the playoffs, one of those in the coronavirus-compacted 2021 postseason. Her teams have been league champion 13 times, state runner-up four times, regional runner-up twice, and regional semifinalist three times. Among those are a pair of 30-win teams and 14 others piling up 20 or more.

