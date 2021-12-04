Home Sports East Bladen boys handed first loss by Whiteville Sports East Bladen boys handed first loss by Whiteville December 4, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to Whiteville 55-51 on Friday in nonconference high school boys basketball. The Eagles are 2-1 this season and the guest of Gray’s Creek on Monday. This story authored by the Bladen Journal. View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location 20.3 ° C 21.7 ° 20.1 ° 75 % 6.7kmh 0 % Wed 21 ° Thu 19 ° Fri 20 ° Sat 19 ° Sun 19 °