Wooten: Two heaves flat-line the day for an impressive Cardiac Pack squad

RALEIGH — Tired but never overused, an incredible week just as exams begin was a cardiac test if ever there was one for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack followed Wednesday’s four-overtime thriller against Nebraska by storming from 15 down to lead a good portion of the second half before falling to Louisville 73-68 in the teams’ ACC opener on Saturday afternoon in PNC Arena. Kevin Keatts’ cagers were resilient, exhausted and, in final judgment, heart-broken by missed opportunity.

“We have guys that don’t let down,” senior Jericole Hellems said. “They’ll do anything to win the ballgame. We have to start earlier and execute on the things we need to do.”

The residuals from the 104-100 triumph three nights earlier can be argued or dismissed. Regardless, that ACC/Big 10 Challenge was not near as important as protecting home turf in a league that figures to be a scramble in the upper echelon behind presumptive favorite Duke.

“I feel good about our team,” freshman Terquavion Smith said. “We’re growing, we’re a young team. We’ve got a lot of freshmen. We’re in a good position. As long as we take care of little things, don’t let anybody outplay us, we’re going to be fine.”

Louisville prevailed because it threw in two buckets on the left side of the 3-point line from the Courtside Club. Matt Cross’ heave from the corner off an inbounds play that started with two seconds left on the shot clock broke a tie at 68 with 26.6 seconds left; Noah Locke’s heave closer to half court than the basket had tied it at 68 with 91 seconds to go.

“I thought they made two incredible shots at the end,” Keatts said.

The largest lead for Chris Mack’s Cardinals was achieved late in the first half and the Pack still trailed by a dozen in the opening minute after intermission. Hellems, Smith and sophomores Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron gradually brought State within striking distance, then into the lead.

When they should have been gassed, it took two unique buckets to beat them.

Oh, what could have been.

“I thought our guys, we looked, until we got our wind back, we looked fatigued from the four overtimes,” Keatts said. “Once we settled in, it was a helluva game.”

State responded to its 35.7 percent first-half shooting by pushing its second-half shooting to 59 percent before missing nine of its last 10.

Hellems scored 18 points and Smith, in his first start, tallied 17 on 7-of-11 accuracy. Seabron, coming off a monster 39-point 19-rebound effort over 57 minutes against the Cornhuskers, was 4-for-13 from the floor scoring 11 points. He also snagged nine rebounds. Hayes scored 15 points.

Keatts dismisses most notions of applause despite adversity — the absence of Manny Bates for the season, junior guard Casey Morsell on this afternoon, the long evening with Nebraska. He praised Smith’s response to a first-time start. And Hellems added that things do look pretty good despite the setbacks early in the season.

“I’m excited we took so many hits and we’re still able to go out there and do what we’ve been able to do,” he said.

Keatts was in general agreement. Neither accepted the loss as part of it though.

“We’re working our butts off,” Keatts said. “We can compete with anybody in the country. Our goal every night is to win the game.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.