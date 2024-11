GREENVILLE — Bowl matchups for East Carolina, N.C. State and Carolina were finalized Sunday following release of the College Football Playoff pairings.

The Pirates were already destined for the Military Bowl on the campus of the Naval Academy. Boston College will be the opponent.

N.C. State drew UCLA in San Diego at the Holiday Bowl. Carolina will make the short ride to Charlotte to face South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The playoff matchups are top-seeded Alabama against fourth-seeded Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic, and second-seeded Michigan against third-seeded Georgia in the Orangle Bowl. The winners meet for the national championship on Jan. 8 in Indianapolis.

Other participants from the state include Wake Forest meeting Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl; Appalachian State takes on West Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Here’s the full lineup:

• Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas, Toledo (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla., N. Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla., W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian St. (10-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl, Atlanta, S.C. State (6-5) vs. Jackson St. (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, Fresno St. (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La., No. 12 BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile, Ala., E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif., Oregon St. (7-5) vs. Utah St. (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans, No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-2) vs. Marshall (7-5), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

• Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C., Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise, Idaho, Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas, No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas, Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

• Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic, Frisco, Texas, Miami, Ohio (7-5) vs. North Texas (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla., UCF (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

• Friday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

• Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., Ball St. (6-6) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl, Nevada (8-4) vs. W. Michigan (7-5), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md., Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala., No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Dallas, Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6), 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn., Mississippi St. (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl, San Diego, UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 8 p.m. (FOX)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

• Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl, Boston, Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl, New York, Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Fla., No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 15 Oregon (10-3), 9:15 a.m. (ESPN)

• Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl, Nashville, Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl, Atlanta, No. 11 Michigan St. (10-2) vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas, Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona St. (8-4), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Friday, Dec. 31

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla., No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)<

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, Washington St. (7-5) vs. Miami, Fla. (7-5), Noon (CBS)

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz., Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5), 2 p.m. (Barstool)

College Football Playoff Semifinal (Cotton Bowl Classic), Arlington, Texas, No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal (Orange Bowl), Miami Gardens, Fla., No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla., No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn St. (7-5), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla., No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Kentucky (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz., No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St. (11-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., No. 7 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 10 Utah (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, No. 6 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

• Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl, Houston, LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

• Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship, Indianapolis, Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.