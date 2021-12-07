Home Sports East Bladen beaten by Gray’s Creek Sports East Bladen beaten by Gray’s Creek December 7, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint HOPE MILLS — East Bladen lost at Gray’s Creek 58-27 in nonconference boys high school basketball on Monday evening. The Eagles are 2-2 and the guest of Whiteville on Friday. This story authored by the Bladen Journal. View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location 13.6 ° C 14.5 ° 12.3 ° 58 % 0kmh 0 % Sat 17 ° Sun 17 ° Mon 19 ° Tue 19 ° Wed 13 °