HOPE MILLS — Six games, six wins for East Bladen.

The Lady Eagles defeated Gray’s Creek 48-25 in nonconference girls high school basketball on Monday evening. Seniors Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Junior AnnaGrey Heustess had five blocks and four rebounds. Freshman Iveonna Ward had five steals and assists each.

East Bladen goes to Whiteville on Friday. The Lady Bears are winless in four starts.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.