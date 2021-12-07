West Bladen’s hot start continues

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen defeated Whiteville 44-40 in nonconference boys high school basketball on Monday evening.

The Knights are 4-1, a win away from matching the 2019-20 team’s total and already three better than a year ago.

Senior Javonta Matthews scored six of his 14 points in the final period. Junior Gary Parker added seven of his nine in the last quarter. Whiteville was led by Zion Wilson and Amari Best with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

West Bladen hosts Lakewood on Wednesday and treks to East Columbus on Friday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.