BLADENBORO — Students from Carolina Karate in Bladenboro recently earned belt advancements. They are under the direction of Daniel Miller.

They included:

• Brown belt: Gina Walters.

• Green belt: Charleston Guyton.

• Yellow belt: Khloe Smith and Madilyn Rogerson.

• Youth green belt: Bella Hester, Shane Miller, Josh Strickland.

• Youth yellow belt: Ryder Moffat, Jackson Davis, Paisley Singletary, Luke Edwards, Easton Singletary, Hollyn Hester, Jackson Moffat, Spencer Everette.

