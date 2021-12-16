Wolfpack, East Carolina gridiron teams have All-Americans

Three Alabama players led the first team AP All-America selections announced Monday, a unit that also includes N.C. State junior Ikem Ekwonu at tackle.

The Crimson Tide’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams led the picks. Young became the fourth Alabama player, and first Tide quarterback, to win the Heisman on Saturday night. Anderson, who leads the nation in sacks with 15.5, was fifth in the Heisman voting.

The second team defense included East Carolina junior cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian.

Ekwonu and McMillian were the only choices on the three teams that play at universities in North Carolina.

Joining Ekwonu from the ACC were:

• First team: Guard, Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College; receiver, Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh.

• Second team: Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh; running back, Sean Tucker, sophomore, Syracuse; center, Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College; all-purpose player, Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech; edge rusher, Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State.

• Third team: Defensive linemen, Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh.

Joining McMillian from the American Athletic were:

• First team: Cornerback, Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; defensive back, Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.

• Second team: Cornerback, Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati.

The AP added two players, one on each side of the ball, to the teams this year, the first change to the All-America structure since 2006. To reflect a game that features more passing than ever before — plus more schools playing major college football —- the offenses now feature three receivers and the defenses include an extra defensive back.

Ohio State led all schools, placing eight players on the three teams. Alabama and Georgia had five each, and Cincinnati had four. Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M each had two players on the first team.

By conference for first team, the SEC had nine and the Big Ten five. With three each were the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12. With two each were the American and Mountain West.

On Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff semifinals, No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) and No. 2 Michigan (12-1) plays No. 3 Georgia (12-1). The national championship is Jan. 10.

