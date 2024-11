ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated winless South Columbus 58-41 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid in nonconference boys high school basketball.

The Eagles are 3-3 and next play in the Hoggard Holiday Classic at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 against Wilmington Ashley.

The Stallions are 0-9.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.