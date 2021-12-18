West Bladen upended by Gators

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen lost at East Columbus 62-40 on Friday night in nonconference boys high school basketball.

Senior Javonta Matthews scored 14 points, freshman Hezekiah Adams nine and sophomore Malachi Allen seven for the Knights. The Gators, who lost by 15 in Bladenboro, were led by Jaquan Radford with 19 points, J.J. Faulkner with 17 and Ayden Graham with 12.

West Bladen’s two-game winning streak was stopped. Now 5-2, the Knights are home against South Columbus on Tuesday.

East Columbus is 2-5.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.