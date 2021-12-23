BLADENBORO — West Bladen hosts its 10th annual high school boys holiday basketball tournament this week, this time sponsored by Bladen Offroad.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association prevented teams from holding tournaments in the regular season a year ago, due to COVID-19. West Brunswick clipped Pinecrest for the eighth championship in 2019, when adidas sponsored. The Trojans are not in this year’s field but the Patriots, the 2018 champ, will return.

The three-day dribblefest will play out all eight places, with games at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Host West Bladen (6-2) welcomes 1-A West Columbus (6-1) in the first day’s nightcap. Pinecrest (4-3), a 4-A school, and 2-A Whiteville (6-2) are in the 6 p.m. slot. The opener at 2 sends 4-A Wilmington Laney (6-1) against 2-A Dillon Christian (1-6) of South Carolina, and St. Pauls (3-2) plays 1-A Pamlico County (4-5) in the 4 p.m. game.

West Bladen and St. Pauls play in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference. West Columbus and Whiteville hail from the 2-A/1-A Waccamaw; Pinecrest is in the 4-A/3-A Sandhills; Laney is from the 4-A/3-A Mideastern; Pamlico competes in the 2-A/1-A Coastal Plains; and Dillon Christian plays in Region III of the independent schools association of its state.

Winners play the second two games on Wednesday.

West Bladen’s girls do not play in a holiday tournament.

In Wilmington, East Bladen’s boys and girls of the 2-A SAC-7 are in the inaugural Hoggard Holiday Classic. There are 34 games involving varsity girls, varsity boys and junior varsity boys across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday using two gymnasiums.

The Lady Eagles (8-0) play Tuesday at noon against 4-A Wilmington Ashley (4-2) and Wednesday at 1:30 against 4-A Topsail (6-1). The Eagles boys (3-3) play Tuesday at 1:30 against Ashley (1-5) and Wednesday at noon against Topsail (3-5).

Ashley and Topsail play in the 4-A/3-A Mideastern.

The West Bladen and East Bladen teams, after the tournaments, will begin the calendar year in SAC-7 action against each other. The games are Jan. 4 at East Bladen.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.