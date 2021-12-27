No. 2 Duke into COVID-19 protocols, won’t play at Clemson, Notre Dame

DURHAM — Nationally second-ranked Duke is the latest program on pause with COVID-19 issues.

The Blue Devils of 42nd-year head coach Mike Krzyzewski were to play at Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday of this week. Both games are postponed.

Duke is 11-1 and defeated Virginia Tech in its ACC opener prior to Christmas.

The ACC’s rules on COVID-19 changed the Wednesday prior to Christmas. Forfeits are no longer automatic for teams unable to play; it does apply if a team has seven available scholarship players and one coach and then opts not to play.

Duke lost its original Dec. 18 opponent, Cleveland State, and the first choice replacement, Loyola of Maryland, to virus issues within their respective programs. The Blue Devils beat Elon in a hastily arranged scheduling that included Shaw agreeing to bow out of its date that day at Elon.

On that day, Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith was not with the team and entered into COVID-19 protocols.

The Blue Devils are slated to host Georgia Tech on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. in Cameron Indoor Stadium and Miami on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. in Cameron.

Duke plays every Saturday in January, and each week on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.