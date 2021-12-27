Carolina, Virginia Tech basketball will not be played on Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL — Carolina has Wednesday night off.

Originally scheduled to play Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels learned on Monday that the Hokies program is in a pause due to COVID-19 protocols. The game scheduled for the Smith Center is now postponed.

Carolina, 9-3 this season and 1-0 in the ACC, is scheduled to play at Boston College on Saturday. However, the Eagles program is also on pause, though the ACC — as of noon on Monday — has not announced any change to that time.

