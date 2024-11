WILMINGTON — East Bladen lost 50-43 to 4-A Wilmington Ashley on Tuesday in the inaugural Hoggard Holiday Classic.

The Eagles fell to 3-4 for the season and will face 4-A Topsail on Wednesday at noon. The Screaming Eagles won their second game in seven tries.

The holiday dribblefest has 34 games involving varsity girls, varsity boys and junior varsity boys across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday using two gymnasiums.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.