WILMINGTON — East Bladen triumphed 56-45 over 4-A Wilmington Ashley on Tuesday in the inaugural Hoggard Holiday Classic.

Senior Maya McDonald scored 30 points and junior Maegan Burney 16 for the victors. Burney also made five steals and grabbed four rebounds. Freshman Iveonna Ward cleared seven rebounds, and senior Alexus Mitchell and junior AnnaGrey Heustess had five each. McDonald led with five assists.

The Lady Eagles are 9-0 and return to action on Wednesday against 4-A Topsail. Ashley fell to 4-3.

The holiday dribblefest has 34 games involving varsity girls, varsity boys and junior varsity boys across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday using two gymnasiums.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.