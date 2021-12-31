BLADENBORO — West Bladen finished sixth in its high school boys basketball holiday tournament.

The Knights lost to Whiteville 45-44 on Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament. The finish in the 10th year of the event was West Bladen’s best since finishing fourth in 2017 and winning its third title in 2016. They’ve won thrice in 12 starts since; in 2020 the state athletics association prevented the tournament from being played.

The Knights (7-4) return to action Tuesday, opening 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference play at rival East Bladen. The Wolfpack exited 8-3.

Wilmington Laney claimed the championship 63-47 over Pinecrest in a matchup of 4-A schools. West Columbus defeated St. Pauls 47-43 for third place and Pamlico County routed Dillon Christian of South Carolina 71-38 for seventh place.

Laney exited 9-1, Pinecrest 6-4, West Columbus 8-2, St. Pauls 4-4, Pamlico 5-7 and Dillon 1-9. West Bladen and St. Pauls play in the 2-A SAC-7. West Columbus and Whiteville hail from the 2-A/1-A Waccamaw; Pinecrest is in the 4-A/3-A Sandhills; Laney is from the 4-A/3-A Mideastern; Pamlico competes in the 2-A/1-A Coastal Plains; and Dillon Christian plays in 2-A Region III of the independent schools association of its state.

The all-tournament team included MVP Joe Bachman of Laney, Chris Rodriguez of Laney, Colby Wallace of Pinecrest, Naqiis Johnson of West Columbus, Amari Best of Whiteville and Greyson Singletary of Dillon.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.