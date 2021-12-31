In battle of Carolinas bowl tilt, Gamecocks rout Tar Heels 38-21

CHARLOTTE — Preseason Top 10. End of season without a winning record.

Carolina football went from such lofty aspirations, including a longshot Heisman Trophy campaign for its quarterback, to losing Thursday to border rival South Carolina 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was hit by the bucket that dumped mayonnaise on him, but was all smiles nonetheless after his team won for the seventh time this season.

Afterward, he took to social media to poke a CBS Sports writer, Dennis Dodd, who said at SEC Media Days that two wins was the ceiling for Beamer’s team; Dodd also later tweeted about the circus nature of the mayo dump.

As for the Tar Heels, it was the conclusion to a season that began so promising in August and ended miserably in balmy December temperatures that were not in a more tropical location like Florida or Phoenix.

South Carolina rushed for 301 yards, despite Tar Heels coach Mack Brown saying North Carolina’s game plan was to stop the run.

“You’re not going to win football games like that,” Brown said. “They ran it, we didn’t.”

Sam Howell threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and reserve running back British Brooks had a bowl record 63-yard touchdown run for the Tar Heels (6-7). Afterward, Howell said he’ll take a few days and then decide on going to the NFL as most are expecting him to do.

Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina (7-6), which rebounded nicely after it lost 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score.

Bell, a sophomore tight end, got free for a 69-yard touchdown reception from converted wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and hauled in a 66-yard TD catch from former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland on South Carolina’s first two possessions. Juju McDowell added a 35-yard TD run in the second quarter as South Carolina averaged 11.6 yards per play while opening a 25-13 halftime lead.

“Everyone on offense was locked in and keyed into the details,” Bell said.

The bowl folks will have to work on the details of that ceremonial bucket dump. Both coaches agreed beforehand to do it, given it would come after the trophy presentation ceremony. The mayo was thick but watered down.

“I got hammered in the back of the head from the cooler — and then came the mayo,” Beamer said. “I may have a concussion. It was awful.”

He changed his shirt for the postgame news conference, but joked, “I still have mayo in my pockets.”

South Carolina looked far improved from when it last crossed the border to visit East Carolina on Sept. 11 and was fortunate to escape with a 20-17 win. The Gamecocks later added surprises of 40-17 over Florida and 21-17 over Auburn — name brands in the SEC, yet mediocre at best this season.

South Carolina rotated Joyner and Noland under center, and both were effective.

Joyner came into the game having attempted only one pass this season and 31 in his college career. But the element of surprise proved effective on the Gamecocks’ first possession, when Joyner hit the 6-foot-3, 232-pound Bell in stride down the middle of the field.

Joyner, who was named the game’s most valuable player, finished 9-of-9 passing for 160 yards and also ran for 64 yards.

“The element of making them defend the quarterback run was big,” Beamer said. “And he’s a talented thrower, too. … We just wanted to give them something else to defend.”

Joyner, who has struggled at times to find a role with the Gamecocks, said he learned about playing quarterback during the first bowl practice earlier this month.

“This means everything to me,” Joyner said. “This still feels like a dream. I thank God for preparing me these last four years. Never give up on your dreams. Adversity will come, but it’s how you overcome it.”

Beamer said in hindsight he should have used Joyner more at quarterback earlier in the season.

South Carolina has plenty of excitement about the program moving forward, especially with former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler set to transfer in.

North Carolina will look to either Jacolby Criswell or Drake Maye to inherit the quarterback spot if Howell leaves. Maye is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke Maye.

This story authored from staff and wire reports.