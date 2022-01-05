RIVALRY: East Bladen girls reach 11-0 with rout of West Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen beat West Bladen for the 21st consecutive time in girls high school basketball Tuesday night, easily posting a 56-23 triumph.

The rivals opened 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a lopsided outcome, triggered by the Lady Eagles’ defense and aided by the absence of Lady Knights’ junior Rylee Chadwick. In a game with 73 turnovers and 56 misses, 11-0 East Bladen laid claim to a decided talent advantage and won despite a humbling 29 turnovers.

West Bladen’s 23 possessions in the first quarter were recorded as 16 turnovers, 2-for-8 shooting and no solution to pressure defense in the full court for seven minutes and half-court traps the final 60 seconds. The Lady Eagles could have been up more than 10-4 had they not contributed 10 turnovers and 10 misses, but a better second quarter included a shutout punctuated with junior AnnaGrey Heustess dropping a 3-pointer.

The Lady Knights, previously winners of four straight, had 29 of their 44 turnovers and shot 2-for-15 before intermission. They trailed 23-4. East Bladen’s rhythmic offense off the top of the key and foul line created points on nine of 12 possessions in the third quarter, when it shot 9-for-15 and had almost as big a lead (36) as the guests had turnovers (39).

Scoring from the victors was led by senior Maya McDonald with 16 and junior Maegan Burney with 12. West Bladen (7-3, 0-1 SAC-7) was paced by junior Makayla Wright’s seven points in the fourth quarter; junior Lainey Autry was her only teammate to put the basketball in the bucket more than once.

McDonald led both teams, respectively, with seven steals and six assists. Freshman Laila Smith’s five rebounds were a team high. Senior Alexus Mitchell made all seven free throws, scored nine points, had five steals, five assists and four rebounds. Freshman Iveonna Ward had eight points, five steals and four rebounds.

Sophomore Mallory Bryan had five rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Lady Knights. Sophomore Megan Pait also had five rebounds.

East Bladen ruled the glass 32-29, generated offense from 24 steals and shared the basketball for assists 16 times. All five of West Bladen’s assists were in the second half.

East Bladen is host to West Columbus in nonconference play on Thursday, then tries to go 2-0 in SAC-7 action on Monday at Fairmont. West Bladen is at Fairmont on Friday and Red Springs on Monday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.