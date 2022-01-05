RIVALRY: Eagles, in dramatic rally from 18 down, win sixth straight in series over Knights

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen rallied from 18 points down in the latter half of the third quarter Tuesday night, upending rival West Bladen 51-48 in boys high school basketball.

The Eagles trailed the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams 39-21 with 3:41 to play in the third, a point at which the Knights had just eight turnovers and were shooting 62 percent. From there, West Bladen’s final 26 possessions went into history as 18 turnovers, 2-for-11 from the floor and two makes at the foul line.

Junior Malcolm Bolden scored 18 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, finishing 8-for-18 from the floor and 9-of-11 at the foul line. His three steals were all in West Bladen’s first four possessions of the final period; he had the night’s only dunk; and he was mobbed by teammates and students in an on-court celebration afterward.

Senior Nazire Smith was among the fourth-quarter catalysts; the third of his three steals in the period with 38.7 seconds left was a tip from behind to Bolden, who was fouled and made both ends of a 1-and-1 to give the Eagles a 46-45 lead — their first since early in the second quarter.

West Bladen had possession 94 feet from its basket with less than 4 seconds left down three; a shot from just inside half-court was off the mark.

East Bladen’s 30-9 rally was aided in numerous ways, including making 10 of their 11 steals. West Bladen tried passes to teammates in directions within their sets that had not been tried during the game, and bounced a few toward no one in particular. Whether it was the Eagles’ pressing and aggressive defense, or just being in the moment, the Knights went from command of the game to very uncomfortable.

One dozen consecutive possessions bridging the quarters ended in turnovers before junior Gary Parker’s free throw with 4:53 left broke a nine-minute scoreless drought; senior Javonta Matthews finally delivered another field goal with 2:37 to go on a three-point play for a 43-39 lead.

By then, the inevitable was becoming apparent in a warm gymnasium that had swelled to capacity this chilly evening. The crowd was a mix of people wearing masks because of COVID-19, which prevented full house attendance last year. Some players wore them too, but mainly looking like football chinstraps rather than valued personal protective equipment.

Eagles senior Zamar Lewis had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, plus three blocks and three steals. He ruled the paint after intermission until departing with his fifth foul, having helped his team rally within four.

Junior Jacob Nixon chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for East Bladen (5-4, 1-0 SAC-7).

Before the colossal collapse, West Bladen (7-5, 0-1 SAC-7) had looked every bit the part of a program turning around from one win a year ago and no more than five each of the two years prior. The Knights went 6-for-7 from the floor in a sizzling second period, rallying from two down at the start to lead by double digits. Senior Josiah Brown was a big part of that, hitting two 3-pointers and getting a block and a steal on the defensive end. Senior Keshawn Ballard had three first-half steals.

Ten points each were scored by Matthews, sophomore Malachi Allen and freshman Hezekiah Adams. Brown finished with eight. Having gone 6-for-17 on free throws in the second half of a one-point loss to Whiteville last time out, West Bladen missed seven and made 11 in this three-point setback.

Third-year Eagles head coach Aking Elting moved to 5-0 against West Bladen 11th-year mentor Travis Pait, and his program has won six straight in the series.

East Bladen’s triumph capped a night in which all three of its teams won; the junior varsity boys opened the tripleheader with a 38-17 victory.

East Bladen is host to West Columbus in nonconference play on Thursday, then resumes SAC-7 action on Monday at Fairmont. West Bladen is at Fairmont on Friday and Red Springs on Monday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.