ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated West Columbus 60-27 on Thursday evening in girls nonconference high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles are 12-0. Scoring leaders were senior Alexus Mitchell and freshman Iveonna Ward with 14 each, senior Maya McDonald 10, freshman Laila Smith nine and junior Maegan Burney seven. Ward had seven steals. McDonald had six steals, six assists and five rebounds. Junior AnnaGrey Heustess blocked five shots.

East Bladen travels to Fairmont on Monday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.