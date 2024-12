FAIRMONT — West Bladen lost to Fairmont 45-33 on Friday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights fell to 0-2 in the league and 7-4 overall.

Amyrikal Vaught scored 15 points for the Lady Golden Tornadoes (8-3, 2-0 SAC-7). Lakayla Chavis and Haley George added nine each.

West Bladen travels to Red Springs on Monday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.