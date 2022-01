FAIRMONT — West Bladen was defeated 52-45 by Fairmont on Friday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball.

Leading scorers for the Knights were junior Gary Parker with 22 and sophomore Malachi Allen with 11. Tyrus Morris scored 14 for the Golden Tornadoes.

West Bladen fell to 0-2 in the league and 7-6 overall. The Knights are at Red Springs on Monday.

Fairmont is 2-0 in the league and 4-6 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.