RALEIGH — P.J. Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge N.C. State 70-65 on Saturday.

Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and was in the middle of the game-winning run for the Tigers (10-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

“I thought the difference in the game was P.J. Hall,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “When you look at their production in the post, and it’s not just P.J., we got driven a little bit more than I would have liked.”

N.C. State (8-8, 1-4 ACC) connected on nine made 3-pointers, and just 11 made shots from inside the three-point line in shooting 32 percent. The Pack was 9-for-28 from 3-point range. Dereon Seabron scored 27 points, 19 after intermission, but had little help.

Freshman Terquavion Smith, the team’s second-best scoring option, struggled, finishing with 2 points and was 0-for-7 from the field. Senior Jericole Hellems, who came into the game averaging 14.7 points per game, finished with eight points on 2-for-9 shooting.

“We have three guys who have played really well offensively for us,” Keatts said. “When you look at it, Terquavion had an off night and I thought Jericole had moments but didn’t play great.”

Dawes hit a jumper with 6:04 remaining to put Clemson up 57-53. Alex Hemenway made good on three free throws at 4:56 and Chase Hunter closed the 7-0 surge with a bucket. The 62-54 lead was the largest of the game for the Tigers.

N.C. State got as close as five twice in the last five minutes, but Clemson had an answer each time.

Dawes added a layup and a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left.

“I just think we need to focus on what we need to do on the defensive end to win games,” Casey Morsell said. “Offense will come, we’re scoring at a high level, but we’re not going to close games out until we lock in on defense.”

The Tigers shot 49 percent (28 of 57) with just three 3-pointers. Clemson scored 44 of its 70 points in the paint.

Both teams are on the road on Wednesday — Clemson at Notre Dame, N.C. State at Louisville.

