Carolina topples Virginia

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 22 rebounds to lead Carolina to a 74-58 win over Virginia on Saturday.

Bacot was 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second Tar Heel to collect 20 rebounds in the Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who came into the game second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row and has 11 in 15 games.

Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who remained perfect at home this season with eight wins while bouncing back from a 78-73 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday. Caleb Love had 16 points with four 3-pointers and also had five assists.

“They double team big to big every single time so I mean, it’s like impossible to really have a great game versus UVA as a big,” Bacot said. “Brady and Justin you can’t really help off them so I got a lot of one-on-one looks and that opened up the floor and just allowed us to space out and do better things.”

Raleigh forward Justin McKoy returned after missing the last two games, to face his former team. Carolina had lost seven straight to the Cavaliers.

“We both know what each of us brings to the table and we just try to help the other as much as possible,” Manek said of Bacot.

Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2 ACC), who were coming off road victories over Syracuse and Clemson.

Two Bacot baskets and 3-pointers from Love and Manek put UNC up by double figures for good midway through the second half. A 10-0 run with Manek hitting two more 3-pointers gave the Tar Heels their largest lead of 25 points.

Carolina made 11 3-pointers to keep UVA from being able to sag in on Bacot in the post.

“The times that we have been successful against Virginia have been times that we’ve been able to shoot the ball from the outside, which gives us that spacing to be able to drive and attack the basket,” Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “I just think it’s a huge benefit when we got guys like Caleb and R.J. that can shoot and now we have Brady at the four that can hit five 3s. And then you bring Anthony and Justin off the bench and they’re knocking down perimeter jump shots that that extend their defense and gives us an opportunity to be able to score.”

He was referring to R.J. Davis and Anthony Harris.

Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan was the last post player to have a 20-20 double-double against the Cavaliers when he had 21 points and 23 rebounds for Wake Forest back in 1997.

Virginia is host to Virginia Tech on Wednesday while UNC will be home against Georgia Tech next Saturday.

This story authored from wire reports.